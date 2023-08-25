Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.
  • Chisholm has gotten a hit in 44 of 64 games this season (68.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (18.8%).
  • In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in 21 games this year (32.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 36
.257 AVG .241
.324 OBP .287
.465 SLG .429
10 XBH 10
5 HR 7
11 RBI 17
39/9 K/BB 40/8
8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Adon (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
