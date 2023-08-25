Jazz Chisholm vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 44 of 64 games this season (68.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (18.8%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Chisholm has driven in a run in 21 games this year (32.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.257
|AVG
|.241
|.324
|OBP
|.287
|.465
|SLG
|.429
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|39/9
|K/BB
|40/8
|8
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Adon (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
