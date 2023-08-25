Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 44 of 64 games this season (68.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (18.8%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Chisholm has driven in a run in 21 games this year (32.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .257 AVG .241 .324 OBP .287 .465 SLG .429 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 39/9 K/BB 40/8 8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings