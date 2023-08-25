The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .234.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 45 of 80 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (12.5%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 of 80 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .233 AVG .235 .252 OBP .287 .318 SLG .345 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings