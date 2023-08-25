Joey Wendle vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .234.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 45 of 80 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 of 80 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.233
|AVG
|.235
|.252
|OBP
|.287
|.318
|SLG
|.345
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
