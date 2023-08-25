The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .234.
  • Wendle has gotten a hit in 45 of 80 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (12.5%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 23 of 80 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 39
.233 AVG .235
.252 OBP .287
.318 SLG .345
10 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 32/8
1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Adon (1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
