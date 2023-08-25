Jon Berti vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (3.0%), homering in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has had at least one RBI in 20.2% of his games this season (20 of 99), with two or more RBI five times (5.1%).
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (32 of 99), with two or more runs seven times (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals
- Click Here for Joey Wendle
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Jesús Sánchez
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Luis Arraez
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.269
|AVG
|.286
|.299
|OBP
|.326
|.338
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|25/6
|K/BB
|39/11
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.