Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (21.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (3.0%), homering in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Berti has had at least one RBI in 20.2% of his games this season (20 of 99), with two or more RBI five times (5.1%).
  • He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (32 of 99), with two or more runs seven times (7.1%).

Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 53
.269 AVG .286
.299 OBP .326
.338 SLG .383
9 XBH 10
0 HR 3
15 RBI 10
25/6 K/BB 39/11
6 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Adon (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
