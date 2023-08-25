Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (3.0%), homering in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Berti has had at least one RBI in 20.2% of his games this season (20 of 99), with two or more RBI five times (5.1%).

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (32 of 99), with two or more runs seven times (7.1%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .269 AVG .286 .299 OBP .326 .338 SLG .383 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 10 25/6 K/BB 39/11 6 SB 6

