The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 118th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in 76 of 121 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (29 of 121), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (41 of 121), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.0% of his games this season (52 of 121), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .230 AVG .246 .295 OBP .355 .465 SLG .538 24 XBH 29 13 HR 20 30 RBI 38 58/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings