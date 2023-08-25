Jorge Soler vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 118th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Soler has had a hit in 76 of 121 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (29 of 121), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (41 of 121), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this season (52 of 121), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.230
|AVG
|.246
|.295
|OBP
|.355
|.465
|SLG
|.538
|24
|XBH
|29
|13
|HR
|20
|30
|RBI
|38
|58/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.