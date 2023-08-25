The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Joan Adon

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

Bell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Bell has had a hit in 78 of 117 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.1%).

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 38.5% of his games this year, Bell has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28.2% of his games this year (33 of 117), with two or more runs six times (5.1%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .344 AVG .273 .417 OBP .347 .656 SLG .591 4 XBH 6 3 HR 4 5 RBI 7 7/4 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0

