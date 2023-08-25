Josh Bell vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Bell has had a hit in 78 of 117 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.1%).
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Bell has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28.2% of his games this year (33 of 117), with two or more runs six times (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.344
|AVG
|.273
|.417
|OBP
|.347
|.656
|SLG
|.591
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|7
|7/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 7.00 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.