Luis Arraez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .854, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .456. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 122 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (4.1%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).
- Arraez has had an RBI in 39 games this season (32.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.391
|AVG
|.318
|.425
|OBP
|.370
|.502
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|21/17
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.00 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
