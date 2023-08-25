The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

LoanDepot park

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .854, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .456. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 122 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (4.1%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).

Arraez has had an RBI in 39 games this season (32.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .391 AVG .318 .425 OBP .370 .502 SLG .408 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 21/17 1 SB 0

