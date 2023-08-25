Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (65-63) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (59-69) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (7-4) to the mound, while Joan Adon (1-0) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored 55 times and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.
- Miami has entered six games this season favored by -225 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 518 (four per game).
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Eury Pérez vs Caleb Ferguson
|August 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Julio Urías
|August 21
|@ Padres
|L 6-2
|Ryan Weathers vs Michael Wacha
|August 22
|@ Padres
|W 3-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Blake Snell
|August 23
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Seth Lugo
|August 25
|Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|August 26
|Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|August 27
|Nationals
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Trevor Williams
|August 29
|Rays
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Civale
|August 30
|Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs TBA
|August 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
