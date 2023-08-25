Friday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (65-63) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (59-69) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (7-4) to the mound, while Joan Adon (1-0) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 55 times and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

Miami has entered six games this season favored by -225 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 69.2% chance to win.

Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 518 (four per game).

The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule