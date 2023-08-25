Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins meet Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+170). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Miami's last five contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.2.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have a 34-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Miami has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Miami has played in 127 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-65-5).

The Marlins have collected a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 28-36 30-27 34-36 49-46 15-17

