Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Braxton Garrett, who starts for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit the third-fewest home runs in baseball this season (123).

Miami is 22nd in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (518 total).

The Marlins are 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Miami has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Garrett enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Garrett will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Eury Pérez Caleb Ferguson 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Ryan Weathers Michael Wacha 8/22/2023 Padres W 3-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Blake Snell 8/23/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals - Home Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals - Home Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays - Home Sandy Alcantara - 8/31/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon

