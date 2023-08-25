On Friday, August 25 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (65-63) host the Washington Nationals (59-69) at LoanDepot park in the series opener. Braxton Garrett will get the call for the Marlins, while Joan Adon will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (7-4, 3.94 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (1-0, 7.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 34 out of the 55 games, or 61.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 3-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Miami has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (44.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 8-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+170) Jake Burger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 14th 3rd

