Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Nationals on August 25, 2023
Luis Arraez and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals meet at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (7-4) will make his 25th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Garrett has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Braxton Garrett's player props with BetMGM.
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (169 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .355/.398/.456 on the year.
- Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with .
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 33 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .238/.327/.503 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has recorded 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.333/.473 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has collected 136 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 70 runs.
- He has a .281/.328/.413 slash line on the year.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.