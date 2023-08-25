Luis Arraez and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals meet at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (7-4) will make his 25th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Garrett has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 19 6.0 5 3 3 6 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 5.0 4 0 0 1 2 at Reds Aug. 8 6.0 6 2 2 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 0 6 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (169 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .355/.398/.456 on the year.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 33 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .238/.327/.503 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.333/.473 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has collected 136 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 70 runs.

He has a .281/.328/.413 slash line on the year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2

