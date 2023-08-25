The Miami Marlins (65-63) and Washington Nationals (59-69) clash in NL East play, on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (7-4) to the mound, while Joan Adon (1-0) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (7-4, 3.94 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (1-0, 7.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins' Garrett (7-4) will make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, a 6.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.172 in 25 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Garrett has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Braxton Garrett vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.401) and 118 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a triple and an RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon (1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.00 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.

Adon has one quality start under his belt this season.

Adon has one start this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five appearances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.