After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Joan Adon) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .212 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Fortes has recorded a hit in 40 of 80 games this year (50.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 22 of 80 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 40
.240 AVG .185
.292 OBP .233
.289 SLG .306
4 XBH 7
1 HR 4
13 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 34/6
2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Adon (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
