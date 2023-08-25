Nick Fortes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Joan Adon) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .212 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has recorded a hit in 40 of 80 games this year (50.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22 of 80 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.240
|AVG
|.185
|.292
|OBP
|.233
|.289
|SLG
|.306
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|34/6
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Adon (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
