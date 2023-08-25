After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Joan Adon) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .212 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has recorded a hit in 40 of 80 games this year (50.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.8%).

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22 of 80 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .240 AVG .185 .292 OBP .233 .289 SLG .306 4 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 34/6 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings