Bryan De La Cruz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .258.
  • De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 77 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (42 of 121), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 39 of 121 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 60
.299 AVG .217
.347 OBP .270
.463 SLG .379
24 XBH 20
7 HR 9
35 RBI 29
61/17 K/BB 61/18
0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Irvin (3-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
