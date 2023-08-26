Bryan De La Cruz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .258.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 77 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (42 of 121), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 of 121 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .299 AVG .217 .347 OBP .270 .463 SLG .379 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 61/17 K/BB 61/18 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings