Bryan De La Cruz vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .258.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 77 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (42 of 121), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 121 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.299
|AVG
|.217
|.347
|OBP
|.270
|.463
|SLG
|.379
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|61/17
|K/BB
|61/18
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
