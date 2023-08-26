The Miami Dolphins at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Dolphins games went over the point total.

Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins posted six wins at home last season and three on the road.

Miami got seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey collected four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Dolphins.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +4500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +900

