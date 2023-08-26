Jacob Stallings vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 22 walks while hitting .181.
- Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), with more than one hit four times (6.5%).
- He has homered in two of 62 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has an RBI in 10 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 14 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.193
|AVG
|.169
|.273
|OBP
|.293
|.250
|SLG
|.265
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.