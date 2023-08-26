The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 22 walks while hitting .181.

Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), with more than one hit four times (6.5%).

He has homered in two of 62 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has an RBI in 10 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 14 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .193 AVG .169 .273 OBP .293 .250 SLG .265 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings