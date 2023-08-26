The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 22 walks while hitting .181.
  • Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), with more than one hit four times (6.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 62 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Stallings has an RBI in 10 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 14 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 29
.193 AVG .169
.273 OBP .293
.250 SLG .265
3 XBH 6
1 HR 1
5 RBI 8
25/9 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering five hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
