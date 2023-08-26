The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 90 hits, batting .241 this season with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 11th in slugging.

Burger has gotten a hit in 61 of 109 games this season (56.0%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 25 games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his plate appearances.

In 33 games this season (30.3%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 47 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 .417 AVG .279 .462 OBP .354 .500 SLG .488 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 5 7/1 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings