Jake Burger vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 90 hits, batting .241 this season with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 61 of 109 games this season (56.0%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 25 games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 33 games this season (30.3%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 47 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|.417
|AVG
|.279
|.462
|OBP
|.354
|.500
|SLG
|.488
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/1
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
