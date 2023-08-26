Jazz Chisholm vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .248 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (45 of 65), with more than one hit 12 times (18.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, Chisholm has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|36
|.257
|AVG
|.241
|.322
|OBP
|.287
|.457
|SLG
|.429
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|17
|39/9
|K/BB
|40/8
|8
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
