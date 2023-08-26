The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .248 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (45 of 65), with more than one hit 12 times (18.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this season, Chisholm has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 36 .257 AVG .241 .322 OBP .287 .457 SLG .429 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 12 RBI 17 39/9 K/BB 40/8 8 SB 9

