Joey Wendle vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joey Wendle (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .234 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 45 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.233
|AVG
|.235
|.252
|OBP
|.287
|.318
|SLG
|.345
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
