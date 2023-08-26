On Saturday, Joey Wendle (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .234 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 45 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .233 AVG .235 .252 OBP .287 .318 SLG .345 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings