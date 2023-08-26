On Saturday, Joey Wendle (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .234 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Wendle has picked up a hit in 45 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 39
.233 AVG .235
.252 OBP .287
.318 SLG .345
10 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 32/8
1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Irvin (3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
