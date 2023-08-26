The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .236.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 76 of 122 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 23.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has an RBI in 41 of 122 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year (52 of 122), with two or more runs 13 times (10.7%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .226 AVG .246 .290 OBP .355 .456 SLG .538 24 XBH 29 13 HR 20 30 RBI 38 59/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings