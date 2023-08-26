Jorge Soler vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .236.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 76 of 122 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has an RBI in 41 of 122 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year (52 of 122), with two or more runs 13 times (10.7%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.226
|AVG
|.246
|.290
|OBP
|.355
|.456
|SLG
|.538
|24
|XBH
|29
|13
|HR
|20
|30
|RBI
|38
|59/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
