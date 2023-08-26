Josh Bell vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 walks.
- Bell has recorded a hit in 78 of 118 games this year (66.1%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- In 14.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 118 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|.306
|AVG
|.273
|.375
|OBP
|.347
|.583
|SLG
|.591
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|7
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
