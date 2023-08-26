Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

Bell has recorded a hit in 78 of 118 games this year (66.1%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.9%).

In 14.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.1% of his games this year, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 118 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 .306 AVG .273 .375 OBP .347 .583 SLG .591 4 XBH 6 3 HR 4 5 RBI 7 9/4 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings