The 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 will feature Linn Grant as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on offer.

Grant at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1600 to pick up the win this weekend.

Linn Grant Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five appearances, Grant has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Grant has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Grant is hoping for her fifth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Grant has made the cut 10 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 18 -6 280 1 10 2 3 $861,533

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 57 yards longer than the average course Grant has played in the past year (6,628 yards).

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant shot below average on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 92nd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Grant shot better than 50% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Grant shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Grant carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.8).

Grant's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (4.3).

At that most recent outing, Grant's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Grant ended the AIG Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Grant recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Grant Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

