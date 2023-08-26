On Saturday, Luis Arraez (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.454) and OPS (.851) this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 57th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 98 of 123 games this year, with multiple hits 46 times.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.1%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .389 AVG .318 .423 OBP .370 .498 SLG .408 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 10/15 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 0

