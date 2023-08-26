Luis Arraez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Arraez (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.454) and OPS (.851) this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 57th in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 98 of 123 games this year, with multiple hits 46 times.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.1%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.389
|AVG
|.318
|.423
|OBP
|.370
|.498
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|10/15
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
