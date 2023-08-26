Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest between the Miami Marlins (65-64) and the Washington Nationals (60-69) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.
The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 3-4 when favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 67.7% chance to win.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 522 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Julio Urías
|August 21
|@ Padres
|L 6-2
|Ryan Weathers vs Michael Wacha
|August 22
|@ Padres
|W 3-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Blake Snell
|August 23
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Seth Lugo
|August 25
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|August 26
|Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|August 27
|Nationals
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Trevor Williams
|August 29
|Rays
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Civale
|August 30
|Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs TBA
|August 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|September 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
