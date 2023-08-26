Saturday's contest between the Miami Marlins (65-64) and the Washington Nationals (60-69) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 3-4 when favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 67.7% chance to win.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 522 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.

The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule