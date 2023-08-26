Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals match up with Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are third-worst in MLB play with 123 home runs.

Miami's .399 slugging percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Marlins have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).

Miami has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (522 total runs).

The Marlins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Perez has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Perez is trying to record his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Ryan Weathers Michael Wacha 8/22/2023 Padres W 3-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Blake Snell 8/23/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals - Home Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays - Home Sandy Alcantara - 8/31/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals - Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.