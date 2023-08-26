The Miami Marlins (65-64) will rely on Luis Arraez when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (60-69) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, August 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-210). The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.91 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.56 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (44.7%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 15 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+195) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 14th 3rd

