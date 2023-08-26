The Miami Marlins (65-64) and Washington Nationals (60-69) clash on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (5-4, 2.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.56 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.91 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins' Perez (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 2.91, a 3.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.074.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Perez has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Eury Pérez vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.402) and 119 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 3-for-18 with a double, a home run and an RBI over five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.

Irvin is looking to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Irvin is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Jake Irvin vs. Marlins

He will face a Marlins offense that ranks 26th in the league with 522 total runs scored while batting .258 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .399 slugging percentage (22nd in MLB play) and has hit a total of 123 home runs (28th in the league).

Irvin has thrown five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out four against the Marlins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.