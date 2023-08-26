Patrick Cantlay is in 14th place, at -5, after the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Looking to wager on Patrick Cantlay at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 15 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.

Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Cantlay has finished in the top 20 in three consecutive events.

Cantlay hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 13 -9 263 0 17 6 7 $9.7M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

The past six times Cantlay has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 14th.

Cantlay made the cut in each of his last six attempts at this event.

Cantlay last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 14th.

East Lake Golf Club measures 7,346 yards for this tournament, 341 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,005).

The average course Cantlay has played in the past year has been 23 yards shorter than the 7,346 yards East Lake Golf Club will be at for this event.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging par to finish in the 41st percentile of the field.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Cantlay was better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Cantlay fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Cantlay had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Cantlay's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

At that most recent tournament, Cantlay's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

Cantlay finished the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Cantlay's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

