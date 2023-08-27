Bryan De La Cruz vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 122 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.298
|AVG
|.217
|.345
|OBP
|.270
|.460
|SLG
|.379
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|61/17
|K/BB
|61/18
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Williams (6-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.95 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
