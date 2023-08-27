Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
  • De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 122 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.
  • In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 60
.298 AVG .217
.345 OBP .270
.460 SLG .379
24 XBH 20
7 HR 9
35 RBI 29
61/17 K/BB 61/18
0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • Williams (6-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.95 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
