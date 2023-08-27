Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 122 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .298 AVG .217 .345 OBP .270 .460 SLG .379 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 61/17 K/BB 61/18 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings