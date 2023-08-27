A game after putting up 36 points in a 90-86 win over the Storm, Kelsey Mitchell leads the Indiana Fever (10-24) at home against the Atlanta Dream (16-18) on Sunday, August 27, 2023. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Dream vs. Fever

Atlanta scores just 2.3 fewer points per game (82.5) than Indiana gives up to opponents (84.8).

Atlanta has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

This season, the Dream have an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

Atlanta is hitting 34.5% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 37.7% Indiana's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream are 9-7 when shooting over 37.7% as a team from three-point range.

Indiana averages 34.3 rebounds a contest, 1.5 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Dream Recent Performance

Over their past 10 games, the Dream are scoring 76.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 82.5.

Over its last 10 games, Atlanta is ceding 83.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 84.5 points allowed.

The Dream are draining 1 fewer treys per game over their past 10 games (5.6) compared to their season average (6.6), and they are delivering a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (31.6%) compared to their season mark (34.5%).

Dream Injuries