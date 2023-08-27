Jacob Stallings vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Nationals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .185 with eight doubles, two home runs and 23 walks.
- Stallings has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 15.9% of his games this year, Stallings has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 14 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.200
|AVG
|.169
|.284
|OBP
|.293
|.267
|SLG
|.265
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
