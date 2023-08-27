The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .185 with eight doubles, two home runs and 23 walks.

Stallings has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 15.9% of his games this year, Stallings has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 14 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .200 AVG .169 .284 OBP .293 .267 SLG .265 4 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

