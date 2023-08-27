The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .185 with eight doubles, two home runs and 23 walks.
  • Stallings has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 15.9% of his games this year, Stallings has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 14 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 29
.200 AVG .169
.284 OBP .293
.267 SLG .265
4 XBH 6
1 HR 1
5 RBI 8
26/10 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
