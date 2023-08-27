Jake Burger and his .439 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (132 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger leads Miami with 92 hits, batting .244 this season with 49 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 105th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Burger has gotten a hit in 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (22.7%).
  • In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.7%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (18.2%).
  • In 42.7% of his games this season (47 of 110), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 40
.425 AVG .171
.465 OBP .228
.500 SLG .390
3 XBH 16
0 HR 8
6 RBI 16
8/1 K/BB 57/8
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
