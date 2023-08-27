Jake Burger vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger and his .439 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (132 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 92 hits, batting .244 this season with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 105th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (22.7%).
- In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.7%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (18.2%).
- In 42.7% of his games this season (47 of 110), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|40
|.425
|AVG
|.171
|.465
|OBP
|.228
|.500
|SLG
|.390
|3
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|6
|RBI
|16
|8/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
