Jake Burger and his .439 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (132 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 92 hits, batting .244 this season with 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 105th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Burger has gotten a hit in 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (22.7%).

In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.7%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).

Burger has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (18.2%).

In 42.7% of his games this season (47 of 110), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 40 .425 AVG .171 .465 OBP .228 .500 SLG .390 3 XBH 16 0 HR 8 6 RBI 16 8/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings