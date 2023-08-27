Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is hitting .244 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Chisholm has had a hit in 45 of 66 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (18.2%).
  • He has homered in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 36
.248 AVG .241
.311 OBP .287
.440 SLG .429
10 XBH 10
5 HR 7
12 RBI 17
39/9 K/BB 40/8
8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (6-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.95 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
