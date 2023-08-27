Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .244 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm has had a hit in 45 of 66 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (18.2%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 36 .248 AVG .241 .311 OBP .287 .440 SLG .429 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 12 RBI 17 39/9 K/BB 40/8 8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings