Joey Wendle vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Wendle (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .232 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 45 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 81 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 23 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.229
|AVG
|.235
|.248
|OBP
|.287
|.313
|SLG
|.345
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (6-7) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
