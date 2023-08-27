On Sunday, Joey Wendle (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .232 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Wendle has picked up a hit in 45 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 81 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 23 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 39
.229 AVG .235
.248 OBP .287
.313 SLG .345
10 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 32/8
1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
  • The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Williams (6-7) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
