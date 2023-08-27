On Sunday, Joey Wendle (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .232 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 45 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 81 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 23 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .229 AVG .235 .248 OBP .287 .313 SLG .345 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings