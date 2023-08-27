On Sunday, Jon Berti (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .279 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has had a hit in 64 of 101 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).

He has homered in 3.0% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 20 games this year (19.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.0%) he had two or more.

In 31.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .272 AVG .286 .300 OBP .326 .338 SLG .383 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 10 25/6 K/BB 39/11 6 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings