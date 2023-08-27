On Sunday, Jon Berti (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .279 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • Berti has had a hit in 64 of 101 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).
  • He has homered in 3.0% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 20 games this year (19.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.0%) he had two or more.
  • In 31.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 53
.272 AVG .286
.300 OBP .326
.338 SLG .383
9 XBH 10
0 HR 3
15 RBI 10
25/6 K/BB 39/11
6 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 199 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Williams (6-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
