Jorge Soler vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jorge Soler (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .236 with 20 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 119th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Soler has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this year (77 of 123), with multiple hits 21 times (17.1%).
- In 24.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (42 of 123), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.226
|AVG
|.246
|.290
|OBP
|.355
|.466
|SLG
|.538
|25
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|20
|31
|RBI
|38
|60/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.95, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.