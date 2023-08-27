On Sunday, Jorge Soler (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .236 with 20 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 119th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Soler has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this year (77 of 123), with multiple hits 21 times (17.1%).

In 24.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (42 of 123), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 63 .226 AVG .246 .290 OBP .355 .466 SLG .538 25 XBH 29 14 HR 20 31 RBI 38 60/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings