Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .244.
  • Bell has reached base via a hit in 79 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 119), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bell has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 34 of 119 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 59
.252 AVG .236
.328 OBP .327
.421 SLG .435
20 XBH 21
8 HR 11
28 RBI 33
49/24 K/BB 57/29
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Williams (6-7) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.