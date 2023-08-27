Josh Bell vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .244.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 79 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 119), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 119 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.252
|AVG
|.236
|.328
|OBP
|.327
|.421
|SLG
|.435
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|33
|49/24
|K/BB
|57/29
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (6-7) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
