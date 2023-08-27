Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .244.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 79 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 119), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 of 119 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .252 AVG .236 .328 OBP .327 .421 SLG .435 20 XBH 21 8 HR 11 28 RBI 33 49/24 K/BB 57/29 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings