Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .205 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.450) and OPS (.844) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

In 98 of 124 games this season (79.0%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (37.1%).

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.0%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.5% of his games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (46 of 124), with two or more runs seven times (5.6%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .382 AVG .318 .416 OBP .370 .490 SLG .408 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 10/15 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 0

