Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .205 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.450) and OPS (.844) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
  • In 98 of 124 games this season (79.0%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (37.1%).
  • Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.0%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.5% of his games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (46 of 124), with two or more runs seven times (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 59
.382 AVG .318
.416 OBP .370
.490 SLG .408
19 XBH 16
3 HR 2
33 RBI 25
10/15 K/BB 21/17
2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Nationals are sending Williams (6-7) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.