Luis Arraez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .205 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.450) and OPS (.844) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- In 98 of 124 games this season (79.0%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (37.1%).
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.0%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.5% of his games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (46 of 124), with two or more runs seven times (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.382
|AVG
|.318
|.416
|OBP
|.370
|.490
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|10/15
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (6-7) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.