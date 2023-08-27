Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (65-65) and Washington Nationals (61-69) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on August 27.

The Marlins will give the nod to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (6-7, 4.95 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and lost both.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 57 times and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 9-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 524 (four per game).

The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule