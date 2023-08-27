Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (65-65) and Washington Nationals (61-69) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on August 27.
The Marlins will give the nod to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (6-7, 4.95 ERA).
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and lost both.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored 57 times and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 9-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 524 (four per game).
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|@ Padres
|L 6-2
|Ryan Weathers vs Michael Wacha
|August 22
|@ Padres
|W 3-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Blake Snell
|August 23
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Seth Lugo
|August 25
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|August 26
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|August 27
|Nationals
|-
|JT Chargois vs Trevor Williams
|August 29
|Rays
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Civale
|August 30
|Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs TBA
|August 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|September 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|September 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
