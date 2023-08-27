The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will play on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Lane Thomas -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +145 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and lost both.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have put together a 34-23 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Miami has a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 63.6% chance to win.

Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-66-5 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-29 28-36 30-28 34-37 49-48 15-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.