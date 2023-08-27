Joey Meneses and Jorge Soler will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (125).

Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Marlins' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (524 total).

The Marlins are 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Miami has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

The Marlins average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

JT Chargois starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Ryan Weathers Michael Wacha 8/22/2023 Padres W 3-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Blake Snell 8/23/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals - Home JT Chargois Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays - Home Sandy Alcantara - 8/31/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals - Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams

