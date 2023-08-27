How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Joey Meneses and Jorge Soler will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (125).
- Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Marlins' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (524 total).
- The Marlins are 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Miami has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Marlins average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- JT Chargois starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
- The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Padres
|L 6-2
|Away
|Ryan Weathers
|Michael Wacha
|8/22/2023
|Padres
|W 3-0
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Blake Snell
|8/23/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Seth Lugo
|8/25/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|8/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|8/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Trevor Williams
|8/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Civale
|8/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|-
|8/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|9/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Trevor Williams
