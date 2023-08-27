The Washington Nationals (61-69), who are trying for the series sweep, will square off with the Miami Marlins (65-65) on Sunday, August 27 at LoanDepot park, with Trevor Williams getting the nod for the Nationals and JT Chargois taking the mound for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +145 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this game.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-7, 4.95 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 34 (59.6%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have won in 52, or 45.2%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 31 times in 60 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 14th 3rd

