The Miami Marlins hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Washington Nationals (61-69), on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (6-7) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-7, 4.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

Chargois will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

The 32-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 32 times already this season, but will make his first start.

He has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 3.56, a 2.08 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.154.

JT Chargois vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 119 home runs, 29th in the league.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals are sending Williams (6-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.

Williams is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Williams has 17 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Trevor Williams vs. Marlins

He will match up with a Marlins squad that is batting .258 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .399 (22nd in the league) with 125 total home runs (28th in MLB action).

In 10 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Marlins this season, Williams has a 6.97 ERA and a 1.548 WHIP while his opponents are batting .286.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.