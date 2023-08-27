Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .213.

Fortes has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 6.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23 of 81 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .240 AVG .185 .291 OBP .233 .296 SLG .306 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 16/7 K/BB 34/6 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings