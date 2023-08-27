Nick Fortes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .213.
- Fortes has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 6.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23 of 81 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.240
|AVG
|.185
|.291
|OBP
|.233
|.296
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/7
|K/BB
|34/6
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
