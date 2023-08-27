Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .213.
  • Fortes has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In 6.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20 games this year (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 23 of 81 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 40
.240 AVG .185
.291 OBP .233
.296 SLG .306
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 8
16/7 K/BB 34/6
2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
