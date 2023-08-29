Bryan De La Cruz vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 63.4% of his 123 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 42 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (31.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.295
|AVG
|.217
|.345
|OBP
|.270
|.456
|SLG
|.379
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|62/18
|K/BB
|61/18
|0
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.