Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

In 63.4% of his 123 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 42 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (31.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .295 AVG .217 .345 OBP .270 .456 SLG .379 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 62/18 K/BB 61/18 0 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings