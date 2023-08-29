The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .193 with nine doubles, two home runs and 23 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has picked up an RBI in 15.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (21.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Rays

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .215 AVG .169 .295 OBP .293 .290 SLG .265 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings