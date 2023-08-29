Jacob Stallings vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .193 with nine doubles, two home runs and 23 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has picked up an RBI in 15.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (21.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.215
|AVG
|.169
|.295
|OBP
|.293
|.290
|SLG
|.265
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
