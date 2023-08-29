The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .193 with nine doubles, two home runs and 23 walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.8% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Stallings has picked up an RBI in 15.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (21.9%), including one multi-run game.

Other Marlins Players vs the Rays

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 29
.215 AVG .169
.295 OBP .293
.290 SLG .265
5 XBH 6
1 HR 1
5 RBI 8
26/10 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
