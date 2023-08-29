Jake Burger vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami in total hits (92) this season while batting .241 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 112th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 62 of 111 games this year (55.9%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (22.5%).
- In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.5%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.7% of his games this season, Burger has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 47 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|40
|.386
|AVG
|.171
|.426
|OBP
|.228
|.455
|SLG
|.390
|3
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|6
|RBI
|16
|9/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (6-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.59 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.59 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
