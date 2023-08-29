The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami in total hits (92) this season while batting .241 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 112th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Burger has gotten a hit in 62 of 111 games this year (55.9%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (22.5%).

In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.5%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.7% of his games this season, Burger has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 47 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 40 .386 AVG .171 .426 OBP .228 .455 SLG .390 3 XBH 16 0 HR 8 6 RBI 16 9/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings