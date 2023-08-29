The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .244.

Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this year (46 of 67), with multiple hits 12 times (17.9%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.8% of his games this year, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .248 AVG .241 .309 OBP .287 .434 SLG .429 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 12 RBI 17 40/9 K/BB 40/8 8 SB 9

Rays Pitching Rankings