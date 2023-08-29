Jazz Chisholm vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .244.
- Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this year (46 of 67), with multiple hits 12 times (17.9%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.248
|AVG
|.241
|.309
|OBP
|.287
|.434
|SLG
|.429
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|17
|40/9
|K/BB
|40/8
|8
|SB
|9
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.59 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
