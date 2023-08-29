On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (45 of 81), with more than one hit 10 times (12.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season (23 of 81), with two or more runs five times (6.2%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .229 AVG .235 .248 OBP .287 .313 SLG .345 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings