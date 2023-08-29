Joey Wendle vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (45 of 81), with more than one hit 10 times (12.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season (23 of 81), with two or more runs five times (6.2%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.229
|AVG
|.235
|.248
|OBP
|.287
|.313
|SLG
|.345
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Civale (6-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.59 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
