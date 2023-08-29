Jon Berti vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 62.7% of his 102 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven home a run in 20 games this season (19.6%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
- In 31.4% of his games this year (32 of 102), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.266
|AVG
|.286
|.294
|OBP
|.326
|.331
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|26/6
|K/BB
|39/11
|6
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
