Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Aaron Civale

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 62.7% of his 102 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven home a run in 20 games this season (19.6%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.

In 31.4% of his games this year (32 of 102), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Other Marlins Players vs the Rays

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .266 AVG .286 .294 OBP .326 .331 SLG .383 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 10 26/6 K/BB 39/11 6 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings