Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 62.7% of his 102 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven home a run in 20 games this season (19.6%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
  • In 31.4% of his games this year (32 of 102), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 53
.266 AVG .286
.294 OBP .326
.331 SLG .383
9 XBH 10
0 HR 3
15 RBI 10
26/6 K/BB 39/11
6 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
